Over the last five seasons, Andre Iguodala has seen a ton of success with the Golden State Warriors as he won three championships and even took home an NBA Finals MVP award in 2015. Just last week, Iguodala went on a bit of a press run where he essentially snitched on the entire franchise and their seemingly shady medical practices. Considering Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, some believe his willingness to talk was largely due to the fact that he knew he was on his way out. Regardless of the conspiracy theories, it's clear that Iguodala still has lot left in the tank and can help any team win.

At first, it was reported that the Grizzlies would buy out Iggy's contract, but now, they are looking at trading him, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

There has been some media speculation that Iguodala will eventually join the Los Angeles Lakers once his contract has officially been bought out. The three-time NBA champion is a former client of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, so there is a relationship already set up with the team.

The Lakers are also currently in the running for marquee free agent Kawhi Leonard, although there are no guarantees that they will be able to land him.