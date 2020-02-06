Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason and he hasn't stepped foot on the court since. It was apparent from the very beginning that Iggy had no interest in playing for the organization and that he would be looking to be traded elsewhere. Yesterday, his wish finally came true as he was sent to the Miami Heat in exchange for Justise Winslow and some draft picks.

Following the trade, fans began debating who won the deal, with many saying the Grizzlies came out on top. Last night, Iguodala was asked by ESPN's Marc J Spears about the deal and as you would expect, he's pretty excited about it.

“I’m really excited about that," Iguodala said when asked about playing with Jimmy Butler. "Jimmy Butler obviously proved to be one of those guys who were looked at as different but very well-respected in terms of the passion and hard work that he brings out to the game. I feel like his temperament and values that he have really resonates with the Miami Heat.”

Iguodala is joining a team with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and various other solid role players. His championship experience will certainly go a long way on this roster and Miami fans are excited to see how everyone meshes, moving forward.

Who do you think won the trade? The Grizzlies or the Heat?