Ever since the summer, Andre Iguodala has been held hostage by the Memphis Grizzlies who are still looking to trade him for some assets. Iguodala wanted to be bought out but it doesn't seem like Memphis is interested in doing such a thing. For a while, Iguodala's name has been attached to the Los Angeles Lakers but nothing has gotten done.

In a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, it was revealed that some executives in the league are purposely trying to keep Iguodala away from the Lakers. In fact, one anonymous general manager said the goal from the beginning has been to stop LeBron.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

“He’s got more value in the West,” the anonymous GM explained. “I can’t see a team in the East moving for him. He has the experience guarding LeBron and that’s what you want out of him. That and you want to keep him off the Lakers, you want their bench to be a weak spot. He doesn’t have those same kinds of good matchups in the East. You don’t want to put him on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in a seven-game series, for sure.”

It will be interesting to see how Iguodala's situation works out as the season progresses. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank and would certainly be a huge roster addition to any team.