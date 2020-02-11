Andre Iguodala had nothing but praise for his former "teammates" Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, despite the messy falling out that took place before the Grizzlies traded Iggy to the Miami Heat.

During a recent SportsCenter interview, Iguodala praised Morant as the Rookie of the Year and a point guard that he'd pick to start a franchise with. Iggy also channelled his inner Marshawn Lynch, as he advised both youngsters to "take care of your chicken and your mentals."

In case you missed it, Iguodala was traded to Memphis last off-season but he never even stepped foot in the city. Leading up to the NBA trade deadline last week, Brooks spoke candidly about the situation, telling reporters, "I cant wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.” Unfortunately, the Grizzlies and Heat won't meet again this season so Morant and Brooks will have to wait until next season to square off against the 36-year old veteran.

The Grizz will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night before they officially head into the All Star break. As it stands, Memphis (27-26) is 2.5 games up on the Blazers for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.