Ben Simmons' ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been the talk of the NBA season thus far. Sixers fans are fed up with what has been going on and they just want Simmons off of the team. Meanwhile, the Sixers are trying to make things right, all while fining the point guard for his recent absences.

In the midst of all of this, Simmons has been lamenting about his mental health and how the situation has been messing with his head. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala spoke about Simmons and empathized with his mental health struggles. As Iguodala explained, the NBA treats you like less of a person if you make a lot of money, and the Simmons situation is a prime example of that.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I mean, you can’t speak on anybody’s mental health,” Iguodala said. “(It) just is what it is. … But there’s just too much money (involved). And the more money you make, the more (they) take away from us being humans.”

Simmons' contract is one of the biggest in the NBA, and there is certainly an incentive to keep him on the roster. However, the relationship has been fractured so heavily here that it is hard to imagine a world in which Simmons ever plays for the Sixers again.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on the developing story involving Simmons and Philadelphia.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

[Via]