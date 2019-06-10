Despite several accounts, Andre Iguodala doesn't think the main Warriors roster is going anywhere come next season. Even though Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are both up for free agency this offseason, Andre is pretty secure in the idea of the to choosing to stay in the Bay Area.

"I don't think we look at it that way at all, especially for myself," he said on Saturday when prompted on the future o the Warriors and whether the current team would be able stick together. "I'll be here next year for sure, and I'm pretty confident that we'll have our core back and we'll try to make another run at it."

Iggy went on to add that trade talk hasn't breached the locker room considerably, adding the urgency of focusing on securing another ring this year against the Toronto Raptors before anything else.

Recently, Klay Thompson also assured reporters that he was content with his role with the Warriors.

"Have I ever indicated I was unhappy," he asked Mercury News earlier this year. In the past, he's been pretty adamant about remaining a Warrior for the span of his entire career.

Thompson, Iguodala and the rest of the squad are set to take on the Raptors in Game 5 of the series on Monday where they trail 3-1.