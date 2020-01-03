Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond could be on the move before the NBA's February 6 trade deadline, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there are several teams interested in acquiring the two-time All Star. Among those that have reached out to the Pistons is the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Woj, the Pistons and Hawks have been engaged in trade talks centered around Drummond, although a deal is not imminent right now. The 26-year old center is reportedly expected to decline his $28M player option after this season which would certainly motivate Detroit to find a trade partner within the next four weeks.

In 33 games this season, Drummond is averaging 17.6 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. The Pistons, a team that finished in the eighth seed a season ago, are currently sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-23 record.

Atlanta, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the NBA at 7-27. The lone bright spot in the Hawks' season is the fact that second-year point guard Trae Young has improved upon his stellar rookie season, averaging 28.5 points (4th in the NBA) and 8.3 assists (5th in the NBA).

Again, Wojnarowski says a Pistons-Hawks trade is not imminent at this time, but if Drummond is prepared to explore free agency at season's end, one would assume he'll be dealt to Atlanta, or elsewhere, before February 6.