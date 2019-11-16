Just like some other famous NBA players such as Damian Lillard and Iman Shumpert, Andre Drummond is making his own music. The Detroit Pistons big man currently records under the name Drummxnd and has been doing quite a bit of work outside of the court. Last year, he dropped an EP and even came through with a music video earlier this year. With all of this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Drummond would want to document the work he's been putting in as an MC.

Drummond has partnered up with the good people over at Overtime for a brand new series called "Today With Dre" which goes through everything he did during the offseason. This series is looking pretty interesting and based on the trailer below, it looks lie Drummond has been having a ton of fun.

If you're interested in checking out the show, it will be premiering on Overtime's YouTube channel on November 17th at 12pm/9am Pacific. It seems like Drummond is still working on new material so be sure to look out for that as well.

Meanwhile, we recently explored the relationship the NBA has with hip-hop in a piece that can be read right here.