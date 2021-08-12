Andre Drummond is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and he seems pretty excited for the new opportunity despite his previous beef with Joel Embiid. Drummond is a solid big man and when he is at the top of his game, you can be sure he will give you some big numbers. After a disappointing time with the Los Angeles Lakers, there is no doubt he's motivated to show people exactly what he can do out on the floor.

With the offseason in full swing, Drummond has been chilling at his home where he gets to spend some time with his family, including his two-year-old son. Recently, however, Drummond had to spring into superhero mode as his son had a bit of an accident poolside.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a clip posted to Twitter, Drummond reveals that his song was sitting on the edge of the pool and eventually jumped in despite not knowing how to swim. The adults near the pool were alarmed, and that's when Drummond ran from inside his house and jumped in the pool where he was able to rescue his son pretty quickly. This heroic act was caught on a security camera, and Drummond was relieved to have kept his son safe and sound.

"A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I," Drummond wrote. "No one was harmed in this video."

Thankfully, Drummond's son is doing just fine now which is always amazing to see. Perhaps being a lifeguard could be in Drummond's future career plans post-NBA.