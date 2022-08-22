Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world, and over the years, they have made a name for themselves thanks to some truly amazing collaborations. While the brand loves to team up with other fashion and sportswear houses, they also like to drop collaborations with various celebrities. For instance, every few seasons, fans are blessed with a photo tee that depicts a famous person wearing the iconic white and red box logo t-shirt.

In the past, these collabs have featured the likes of Morrissey, Kermit the Frog, Nas, and many more. This year, fans have been hoping for an amazing photo tee collaboration, and as it turns out, they are getting one. Andre 3000 has officially been revealed as the unofficial face of Supreme's Fall-Winter 2022 collection.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

In the Instagram photo down below, you can see Andre 3000 wearing the infamous white Supreme t-shirt with a red box logo across the chest. Andre is also wearing a pair of overalls while also donning a beaten-up US Army jacket. It's a great outfit and Andre is exuding coolness while posing for the image.





This photograph will be featured in the middle of the t-shirt which is bound to come in various colors and sizes. A release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Supreme