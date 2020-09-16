Can you imagine a world without Andre 3000's music? The legendary OutKast rapper can barely breathe without being hounded by fans to drop new music, with his name's tendency to get attached to rumours of new music rivalled only by Frank Ocean.

Andre 3000 sat down with journalist Mike Ayers, who interviewed the artist for his upcoming book One Last Song: Conversations on Life, Death, and Music. 3 Stacks shared a childhood story about a car accident that almost took his life.

"When I was younger, me and my friend were in a car accident. We were riding with my friend’s mom, but we were so young, we didn’t know what happened until we woke up in the hospital. I didn’t know, I was a kid," the rapper recalled.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

It seems the universe then intervened in a major way to make sure that that wasn't the end of the future legend's story.

"We were on this street in Atlanta and it was a non-busy street, and fortunately, this guy who had money passed by, and he had one of the first working cell phones. It was like a suitcase and he was able to call an ambulance," Andre explained. "If we didn’t have that cell phone, we would have been out there for a minute and might have died.”