White Noise, adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 award-winning novel of the same name, is set to hit Netflix next year.

The film is about Jack Gladney, a professor known for his pioneering in the field of Adolf Hitler studies. Director Noah Baumbach’s version is said to focus “heavily on the family’s four siblings Fritz, Debbie, Megan, and Walker,” according to WhatsNewOnNetflix.

Andre 3000 is set to star in the film alongside Star Wars actor Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Details on the characters of each of the cast members have not been revealed yet.

News of Andre’s role in White Noise comes as the second recent film announcement for the multi-hyphenate. The rapper’s involvement in the A24 film, Showing Up was announced back in June as well. These films will mark the rapper’s re-entry into the movie industry since his role in 2018’s High Life with Robert Pattinson.

Director Noah Baumbach’s 2019 Netflix film Marriage Story earned six nominations at the Academy Awards in 2020. The high honors earned Baumbach an exclusive offer from Netflix for future film endeavors. The highly anticipated film is set to release in 2022.

Check out some photos from the Cleveland set of White Noise below.

