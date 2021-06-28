Since he split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, fans have been speculating about Brad Pitt's romantic life. Gossip rags have tied him to several women, mostly actresses and models, but there has yet to be any confirmation that Pitt has moved on. One person that was recently said to be involved with the Oscar-winning actor is The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, but she told Entertainment Tonight that she's just as confused by the rumors as everyone else.

Day appeared on the red carpet for the BET Awards over the weekend and was asked about her alleged secret romance with Pitt. "Oh my gosh, child, especially because we've never met," she said.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"So I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'" She then shut down any further chatter about a possible romance. "We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day."

Day did, however, compliment the acclaimed actor on his talents. "He's great, though, super talented, wonderful."

