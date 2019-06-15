NPR radio producer Antonia Cereijido was recently minding her business at an airport when she spotted a man playing the flute. He played on for 40 minutes as Cerejido stared at him, thinking that he looked familiar. She finally mustered up the courage to approach the flute player and she indeed was correct about his identity.

"I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000," she wrote on Twitter. "And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭." The Outkast star was more than happy to pose for pictures with the Latino USA producer and Cereijido shared the smiley photo with her Twitter followers. People jumped in her comments with all the André 3000 memes while some were green with envy.

Cereijido admitted that she wasn't prepared to say anything witty, but she was able to chat with one of her favorite entertainers. "Of course I didn’t say anything good," she wrote. "Now I’m like... I should’ve talked about how good his verse on Solo is. And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the hey ya dance and we had achieved the American Dream. W/E NO REGRETS."