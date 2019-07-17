If ya'll recall, it was just last month when André 3000 was spotted randomly wandering around an airport whilst playing his flute (as you do). The ever-smiley artist was more than happy to take pictures with Latina NPR radio producer, Antonia Cereijido, seemingly in good spirits. It seems as though 3 Stacks' flute has some sort of zen-juice laced in it, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported this past Sundaythat Philadelphia residents had started spotting the iconic OutKast rapper, at various spots in the City of Brotherly Love on different occasions throughout the week, and he was glad to stop and pose for pictures with anyone who thought to approach him. Speaking with The Inquirer, Dayna Allen recounted her spectacularly unplanned encounter with the rap legend.

In the moment right before she spotted him, Allen happened to be taking a FaceTime call as she was waiting to board her plane back to West Philly. At that point, 3 Stacks casually breezed by her playing the flute, but she didn't even realize it was him until after she was already on the plane. Days later, on the 9th, Philadelphia resident Russ Jackson actually met the the rapper. “When I walked past him the first time, I didn’t approach him," Jackson remembers. "I just saw a guy, but he kind of fit the mold of André 3000. As I was walking, it started to click that it was probably him.” Sure enough, the man who "fit the mold" indeed turned out to be André 3000. Jackson decided to pluck up the courage to go speak to the legend after being held at a traffic light, and soon after the pair met, 3 Stacks allegedly took to performing a flute solo. A few other lucky Philly residents spotted André out and about on the streets, you can see some of the encounters below.