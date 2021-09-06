Drake and Kanye West’s ongoing feud has been the talk of the internet for some time now, but fans are left a bit confused by the former’s decision to leak an unreleased Ye track that’s been getting a ton of praise. The song in question, “Life of the Party” featuring André 3000, was recently reposted by Big Boi with a round of applause.

“Atta Boi #JediRapShit” he captioned the snippet of 3 Stacks’ verse. “ATLiens,” T.I. chimed in.

Scarface also had something to say about 3000’s emotional bars. “Wow 3k,” the rapper wrote, followed by, “Wait a minute….. daaaaaaaamn!!!!!!!!!!!!”

With so many legends showering André with such high praise, it’s clear that his collaboration with West is a certified hit. Unfortunately, the song didn’t turn out exactly the way 3000 anticipated it would.

“I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse,” the singer revealed, explaining why “Life of the Party” wasn’t included on the original DONDA release.

“It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available.”

3 Stacks then gave his opinion on the ongoing drama, and the fact that West turned their song into a diss track without his knowledge, saying, “It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth.”

You can listen to the full version of “Life of the Party” below. What are your thoughts on 3000’s verse?