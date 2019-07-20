Legendary OutKast rapper (and flute enthusiast), André 3000, has officially joined the upcoming Jason Segel-directed anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere. Jason Segel will star in, as well as direct the first episode for, the series; best known for his recurring role on How I Met Your Mother and the hilarious Forgetting Sarah Marshall. According to AV Club, the show has already started filming in Philadelphia, so we finally have an explanation as to just why there have been viral videos popping up of 3 Stacks casually strolling through the streets of Philly and playing his flute.

As AJC reported, the 10-episode series will have 10 episodes, and additionally to seeing direction from Segel, it will also be execcutive produced by Alethea Jones, who is set to direct a number of episodes in addition to Segel. The series is said to be centered around "a group of ordinary people who stumble upon a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life, and discover an ever-deepening mystery." André has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his years, feauturing in projects like Families, The Shield, Semi-Pro, Four Brothers, as well as - perhaps his most notable role - playing Jimi Hendrix in All Is By My Side. What do you guys think, will you be watching the upcoming series?