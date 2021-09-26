It’s been well over a decade since OutKast has released a new album, but that doesn’t mean that André 3000 and Big Boi aren’t spending time together. Over the weekend, the musical duo headed to the University of Oregon to watch Big’s son, Cross, play some football.

A lucky spectator managed to snag a selfie in the bleachers, which they captioned, “coolest Duck game ever.”

The photo has since been spread around Twitter, prompting some to ask if this could mean that a new OutKast project is in the works.

“Yo so they working on an album or what,” one person wrote. “They chilling together lol. Nah fr tho, it’s dope.”

“I hope they recording an album out here in between games,” another viewer replied.

Neither Big nor 3000 have said anything about a potential reunion, although there was talk being spread around the internet a few weeks back after André shared a list of artists that he’d love to collaborate with.

Currently, Big Boi’s Instagram feed is covered in green as he shows support for Cross and the rest of his team at the U of O.

“Ducks Win!!!! #Weoutchea @oregonfootball 4-0 #GoDucks,” the 46-year-old captioned a video of 3 Stacks and his son, Seven, having a great time watching the game in the stands.

Much like on Twitter, many of the Instagram comments were pointing towards a new OutKast album. If Big Boi and André didn’t know what their fans were looking for before, they certainly do now.