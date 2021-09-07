Anderson Silva is one of the biggest legends in the history of MMA and while he hasn't won a UFC fight in quite some time, he has certainly done a great job when it comes to the boxing world. He won his first-ever fight just a few months ago and now, he is looking for more. While speaking to TMZ recently, Silva even came out and said that he respects the Paul brothers enough to perhaps give them a small challenge.

"Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see. Everything is possible. I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we'll see, maybe this is possible too," he said.

Silva then went on to speak about retirement and when he is planning to exit the fighting world. As it turns out, the 46-year-old still has a few years left in him.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"My goal is my last fight is 49 [years old]. 49, I'm done. Probably, I'm done. That is my goal," Silva said. "Fight 3 more years and done. 49. That's the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49, I stop fighting."

Silva is a legend who will certainly be missed when he retires, although given how much time he has given the fight game, he certainly deserves the time off.

