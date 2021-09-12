Last night, Triller had its latest fight card in which we saw some big matches between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, as well as Anderson Silva Vs. Tito Ortiz. As many of you know by now, Belfort defeated Holyfield in the first round of the fight and it was a pretty sad affair, with Holyfield offering no fight whatsoever. It's a fight that should have never been put on and if you're a boxing fan, you can't help but be concerned by what you watched.

As for the Silva and Ortiz fight, it was also a pretty sad affair as Ortiz was simply outclassed and outmatched in the ring. Despite numerous attempts to corner Silva, Ortiz had all of his punches dodged before ultimately getting knocked out with one punch that didn't even look that strong.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see just how quick Silva is compared to Ortiz and it made for a pretty ridiculous matchup. Ortiz should have never been in the boxing ring, and if you're Silva, it's hard to judge whether or not you're truly cut out for boxing after winning a fight like this.

Fans on Twitter felt like the match was rigged although that's probably not the case. Casuals love calling everything rigged without considering that maybe Ortiz just wasn't ready for the moment. As it turns out, spending the last year pedaling Q Anon conspiracies isn't adequate boxing training.