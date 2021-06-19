Anderson Silva is a legend of the MMA world and at 46 years old, he remains active in the fight game. While he has lost the majority of his latest UFC matches, Silva is now looking to conquer the world of boxing. In fact, on Saturday, he will be stepping into the boxing ring against former professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in what should prove to be a very interesting exhibition match.

Ahead of this fight, Silva spoke to TMZ where he got to talk about his foray into boxing and what could be on the horizon for him. As Silva explains in the video below, he would actually be very interested in a fight against Jake or Logan Paul, as they are two men who seem to garner a lot of attention. The fighter knows just how important it is to attract an audience, and he has no issue with the YouTubers turned boxers.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"In the future, everything's possible. The Paul brothers, I respect both. There are good boys," Silva said. "Everything's changing in the world. People like to see the big shows, entertaining shows."

For now, a fight against the Pauls remains unlikely although, at this point, you never know. The boxing world has felt like a simulation over the last couple of years, and this would only strengthen that claim.

