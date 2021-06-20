Anderson Silva is one of the biggest legends in the history of MMA and while he has lost the vast majority of his most recent UFC fights, Silva is still determined to win in other forms of combat sports. For instance, on Saturday night, Silva went up against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in an exhibition match put on by Chavez Jr's father. Chavez Jr is a former WBC champion and has over 50 wins to his name in the sport of boxing. Despite this, Silva pulled off a shocking upset that took the boxing world by storm.

In the clip below, you can see Silva deliver a huge uppercut to Chavez's chin that surely shook him up. Silva eventually won by split decision although according to some analysts, it should have been unanimous as Silva was simply the better fighter.

This result is surely surprising when you consider Silva's most recent performances. Not to mention, Silva is 11 years older than Chavez, which had some fans thinking that he would get outclassed. Either way, this was an incredible result for Silva, as well as the sport of MMA. Now, Silva is thinking about other fights, and who could be his next challenge.

You can see some highlights from the fight, below.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images