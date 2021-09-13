Anderson Silva is one of the best fighters of all time and over the weekend, he got to participate in his second career boxing match as he took on Tito Ortiz for Triller Fight Club. The match was quite sad for Ortiz as he stood no chance against Silva. Spider came out slow although it was mostly to bait Ortiz into a false sense of security. That's when Silva came through and delivered a knockout punch in the first round.

While the fight was quite brutal although afterward, Silva and Ortiz were cordial with each other. In fact, Silva came through with an incredible gesture for Ortiz that had the latter taking to social media with nothing but praise for his opponent.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"The biggest thing I think Anderson Silva has ever done to me, I'm very thankful. He just actually gave up his 1st class ticket for Amber to sit here," Ortiz explained. "The flight's messed up, the airline, Jet Blue, messed up. But, Anderson Silva gave up his seat for Amber to sit next to me."