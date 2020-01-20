As the annual Grammy Awards are approaching, CBS is doing lots of music promotion and collaboration which includes the newly introduced Music Week on the network's beloved game show The Price Is Right. The first musical guest is none other than Anderson .Paak who was all kinds of excited to take the stage and showcase some of his drumming skills, hosting skills and Showcase Showdown wheel spinning abilities.

The string of episodes was filmed in December and includes appearances by Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump who will all pop by the studio to assist host Drew Carey with some on set tasks. "My @therealpriceisright episode finally aired!!! Easily one of my greatest achievements. Thanks #priceisright I had a blast," Anderson wrote on Instagram next to a photo of him celebrating with a contestant on the show.

Anderson has been nominated for two Grammys this year. His Ventura album may win him Best R&B Album while his "Come Home" collab with Andre 3000 may win him the Best R&B Performance. The award show takes place on January 26th and will have performances by Tyler, The Creator, Billie Eilish and more.