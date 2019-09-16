Lil Nas X's hit track "Old Town Road" seems to be going nowhere considering Lil Nas' efforts to push his other single, "Panini." After "Old Town Road" shined on the charts, scored a historical placement and became the song of the summer, Lil Nas X's team clearly made a move to show love to his other work and secured even more love when DaBaby was grabbed as a feature on "Panini."

However, when none other than Anderson .Paak decides to perform a new rendition of any given song attention has to be paid and Anderson has done so with "Old Town Road" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. The soulful, bodied rework was accompanied by a handful of backup singers and hears Anderson simply slow things down a bit and hit some of those notes just a little higher.

In other Lil Nas news, he previously admitted that he's working on his debut album that's only "2% complete."

"With this, I wanna have at least 70 songs to choose from, for like making a 10-15 track album," he said of his progress. While we wait for the full tape, we can expect more remixes of "Panini" since the 20-year-old made it clear that 25 remixes are on the way.