Anderson .Paak Teams With Budweiser For "Yours To Take"

Anderson .Paak's experienced some major career highlights this year, even without releasing new music. He and Bruno Mars took home four Grammy awards for their efforts as Silk Sonic, and he played the drums for Eminem and Dr. Dre during the Super Bowl.

Now, the artist has connected with Budweiser for their Tomorrow is Yours to Take campaign where he shared a brand new single. "Yours To Take" features .Paak's signature style of funk-infused beats that speaks to the artists who aren't giving up on their dreams.

"My new music for the campaign isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem! The way I see it, it’s like a rallying cry to those who are DONE listening to all the reasons why their dreams are impossible,” said Anderson .Paak. “Trust me, I heard all those naysayers too, but I kept myself motivated and did my best to ignore the haters every step of the way. My hope is that Budweiser and I can reach artists, designers, athletes and creatives – everyone! – all over the world who are ready to take the first step on their own path to greatness.”

Quotable Lyrics

Are you good enough to make this shot?

Are you big enough to fill up the spot?

Are you really gettin' back on your feet

Tell 'em this, is it art? Is it niche?