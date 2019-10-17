Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak is giving back once again, yet this time, he's partnering with Modelo and iHeartRadio. The singer will participate in the Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series produced by iHeartRadio and together, they hope to raise money for the International Rescue Committee. The IRC's humanitarian efforts span across five continents as they provide financial aid, judicial support, education, health and wellness options, and safety to people who have been displaced or affected by conflict, disaster, or personal downfalls.

Anderson is enthusiastic about taking to the stage for this partnership because he, too, can indentify with what some of those in need are going through. He shared that at one time he was homeless and understands what it feels like to lack basic resources. "As someone who’s struggled, who not too long ago had no job or place to call home, I know the importance of being given a fighting chance," said .Paak. "Music was my fighting chance. Now, I’m thankful to team up with Modelo to give those in need a shot at proving what they’re made of.”

In a promotional video, Anderson went on to share, "Together we'll spread our message and support refugees, immigrants, and Americans in need...My music has given me the opportunity to help others who have a fighting spirit." Concerts will be held in San Francisco, Atlanta, and New York City on November 13, 15, and 17, respectively. Tickets are on sale now and you can check out the promotional video for the charitable series below.