Anderson .Paak Shines On The Sentimental "Shang-Chi" Track "Fire In The Sky"

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues this weekend with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and just as the movie — which stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Tim Roth — hits theatres, its accompanying soundtrack hits streaming services as well.

In addition to the previously heard single "In The Dark" with Jhené Aiko and Swae Lee, one of the early highlights from Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album is a romantic new solo track from Anderson .Paak.

Throughout 2021, the music industry has waited with bated breath for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' highly anticipated joint Silk Sonic album, and now that the group has confirmed that their collab project won't be dropping until 2022, fans can at least enjoy this new sentimental track from the Oxnard artist.

Check out Anderson .Paak's "Fire In The Sky" below, and listen to the rest of Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album here.

Quotable Lyrics

We was movin' kinda fast, but the feelin' was right

We should cruise out to Nevada, get married tonight

Life is simple, 'long as you in my life

Watchin' fireworks in the sky