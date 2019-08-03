If you're like me, then you're still reeling over the death of Hip Hop's beloved, Pittsburgh rapper, Mac Miller, who tragically passed away last year from a drug overdose in California. At the time, the rapper was fresh off the release of his Grammy-nominated album, Swimming, and today marks the one-year anniversary of the release of the iconic album. Anderson .Paak was not only a frequent collaborator of Mac's, but also a close friend of his. The singer/songwriter/rapper was devastated after the loss of his friend, and took to paying multiple tributes to him, both on social media as well as on stage.

Most notably, he payed respect to his fallen friend last year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in the fall of 2018. "Mac Miller was a humble rock star, he was a rapper's rapper, he was a actor, a comedian, a musical genius [...] Mac Miller was a brother, he was my friend," .Paak said. "I loved him and I still love him." He did so again, this year in Coachella, when he stopped for a minute to bring up his memory, as well as that of another fallen angel, Nipsey Hussle, by performing his song "Dang!" - which he collaborated on with Miller - and dedicating it to the two. Now, to mark the one-year anniversary of Mac's last album, Paak took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to his friend. "One year. What an incredible album," he starts off the caption. "Your magnum opus! You worked your ass off on this project! I remember how proud you were, listening to the finish product at Conway. I love you so much brother. Thank you for always being so generous with your gift! I know you swimming good champ. MAC MILLER FOREVER ❤️" RIP Mac.