There are millions of aspiring artists who may not have the money or the fame quite yet, but they've already mapped out how they would spend their first million dollars once they make it big. Some would cop expensive jewelry or maybe purchase a luxury vehicle. Yet, there are a select few who are more concerned with taking care of their parents before flexing their bank accounts.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

There have been many celebrities who have purchased homes for their mothers, and Anderson .Paak took to Instagram to share that he bought his mama her dream home. "We’re a winner!!! From doing time with lifers and killers to a 5 bedroom hideout by the river!" he wrote on Instagram. "I love you mama, make sure you save a room for me lol and enjoy yah new home! ❤️ #GetYahMamaAHouse."

Russ snatched up a beach house for his mother back in October 2018, Lil Yachty shared that he purchased a home for his mom in 2017, Trouble did the same for his mom in November 2018, as did LL Cool J, Tyrese Gibson, Fetty Wap, Too $hort Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and many more. Check out Anderson celebrating with his mama below.