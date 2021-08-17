You know there's something wrong with the way the music industry handles posthumous releases when artists are getting tattoos like this one. Recently, Anderson .Paak showed off the latest tattoo on his arm, which offers instructions on how he wants his posthumous music releases to go-- or rather, not go.

With one of the biggest songs of this year, Anderson .Paak has leveled up alongside Bruno Mars as part of Silk Sonic, and the world has been loving their debut single "Leave The Door Open." As we all wait for the arrival of their first collaborative album together, Anderson .Paak has revealed his new tattoo with instructions on how to handle his posthumous music career.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"When I'm gone please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached," reads the new tattoo. "Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."

This comes following the heavy backlash against Pop Smoke's label, which released thirty songs as part of his second posthumous album Faith. Fans have picked apart label executives for changing his beats and releasing unfinished verses. According to Pop's best friend Mike Dee, there isn't much new music left in the rapper's vault.



George Pimentel/Getty Images

Clearly, Anderson .Paak wants to avoid any sort of situation like that. Serving a similar purpose to a "Do Not Resuscitate" tattoo, .Paak wants his artistic legacy to speak for itself while he's still here.

Check out his new tattoo below and let us know what you think.