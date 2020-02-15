Anderson .Paak Drops An Instrumental Version Of "Ventura"

After coming home with two big wins at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards last month, Anderson .Paak is now honoring the album that gave him such a feat by releasing an instrumental version of Ventura.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With Ventura (Instrumentals), the 34-year-old crooner allows the production laid down by the likes of Jairus "J. Mo" Mozee, duo Callum and Kiefer, Fredwreck, The Alchemist, Dem Jointz, Pomo, Vicky Farewell Nguyen, Pharrell and Paak himself to really stand at the forefront. Granted, the absence of vocals from Brandy on "Jet Black," André 3000 on the "Best R&B Performance"-winning album opener "Come Home" or the late Nate Dogg added into "What Can We Do?" for example make those songs lose a bit of its essence and core appeal, but the "beat-only" alternatives act more like component pieces to the originals that are just as pleasing on the ears. Let's put it like this: this version of the album would've probably forfeited Anderson from winning "Best R&B Album," but he would've been a shoe-in for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" with no problem.

Listen to Ventura (Instrumentals) by Anderson .Paak below, and check out the original version as well on all streaming platforms:

Tracklist:

1. Come Home

2. Make It Better

3. Reachin' 2 Much

4. Winners Circle

5. Good Heels

6. Yada Yada

7. King James

8. Chosen One

9. Jet Black

10. Twilight

11. What Can We Do?