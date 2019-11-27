GoldLink dropped Anderson's name in his message and it didn't go unnoticed.
It's been less than 24 hours since GoldLink shared a mystifying Instagram post about Mac Miller, but it's long enough for him to feel the wrath of the internet. It's yet to be revealed what led to the move, but on Tuesday, GoldLink shared a series of images related to Mac. The rapper added a lengthy caption to the pictures, sharing that although he misses the late rapper, who died of an accidental overdose in September 2018, GoldLink accused him of copying his record And After That, We Didn't Talk in order to create The Divine Feminine.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Almost immediately GoldLink was ridiculed by fans throughout every social media platform causing him to shut off his Instagram comments for a time. In his post, GoldLink uses Anderson .Paak as a point of reference to prove Mac lifted ideas from him. "I released it under the'Soulection' label and the single for my album was called 'Unique' ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time," he wrote, later adding "Your single was called 'Dang!' Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour."
Anderson is usually a happy, smiling, love-peace-and-soul kind of artist, but when he caught wind of GoldLink's message, he addressed him directly and with ire. Read his message in full and click here to read the previous post about GoldLink and Mac Miller:
"@goldlink I would imagine yo weird ass posted up somewhere just like this when you decided to make that disrespectful, narcissistic, jealous grossly unnecessary post. Why you would do it I can’t even understand It . maybe your belt was wrapped around your Gotdamn waist too tight or maybe it was the choker cutting the circulation off to the brain but since you felt it necessary to bring me up twice and my boy ain’t here to respond ima say it like this. You ain’t the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain’t the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak but you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can’t stand for that. I’m not a tough guy I’m not about negativity but this bugged me bad bro. I’ve called you and dm’d and you havnt responded. So since this is what you like to do in order to get attention we can do it like this. You’re not surprised huh? Well I’m in disbelief!!! If Devine feminine was such a blue print of your record then tell me where the plaques are for whatever your sh*t was called!! Mac brought your ass on tour and opened up his fan base to you when you had nothing and this the type of appreciation you give? You should of just been grateful for the op! Whatever issues you had with Mac should have been addressed in person and ended there. what’s the point of bringing this up after his passing and disrespecting his name? You really woke up feeling like that was the move? That ain’t how you go about promoting whatever you got coming. Some things simply have nothing to do with you but when you have a God Complex im sure it’s easy to think everything comes from you or was inspired in some way. Whatever it is I ain’t giving it no more energy. I pray you get back to the music and spreading good energy, ima do the same. Mac Miller forever, love to his family and y’all have a blessed one."