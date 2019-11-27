It's been less than 24 hours since GoldLink shared a mystifying Instagram post about Mac Miller, but it's long enough for him to feel the wrath of the internet. It's yet to be revealed what led to the move, but on Tuesday, GoldLink shared a series of images related to Mac. The rapper added a lengthy caption to the pictures, sharing that although he misses the late rapper, who died of an accidental overdose in September 2018, GoldLink accused him of copying his record And After That, We Didn't Talk in order to create The Divine Feminine.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Almost immediately GoldLink was ridiculed by fans throughout every social media platform causing him to shut off his Instagram comments for a time. In his post, GoldLink uses Anderson .Paak as a point of reference to prove Mac lifted ideas from him. "I released it under the'Soulection' label and the single for my album was called 'Unique' ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time," he wrote, later adding "Your single was called 'Dang!' Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour."

Anderson is usually a happy, smiling, love-peace-and-soul kind of artist, but when he caught wind of GoldLink's message, he addressed him directly and with ire. Read his message in full and click here to read the previous post about GoldLink and Mac Miller: