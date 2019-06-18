His soulful singles have captured the hearts of R&B lovers worldwide, but don't get it twisted: Anderson .Paak's freestyle skills are nothing to play with. The hip hop artist has visited his share of radio stations where he's offered to show off his lyrical abilities, and the latest to get a taste of what Paak's working with was New York's Hot 97. Paak visited Funkmaster Flex to drop some bars and his flow seemed flawless...aside from a few hiccups on the beat.

While Paak was spitting his freestyle, there were some jumps on the tempo. The rapper was able to recover on multiple occasions, but he couldn't hold in his frustration. Some have argued that it was just the song and no fault to DJ Juanyto who was in the booth and responsible for playing the beat, while others have slammed Juanyto for messing up Paak's performance. On Funk Flex's blog, they shared that the loop was downloaded from the internet so it wasn't necessarily the DJ's fault.

Meanwhile, Paak has been tearing up festival stages and performing non-stop since the release of his last record Ventura. Check out his freestyle with Funkmaster Flex below and let us know your favorite lyrics.