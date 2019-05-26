Lil Nas X has been everywhere for the past two months. After Billboard decided to remove his single, "Old Town Road" from the country charts, the song soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It's maintained its position for the past seven weeks which is incredible for a breakout single. Since the song was released, he's received praise from everyone in the entertainment world from Cardi B to John Mayer and more. His most recent co-sign came from one of the hottest artists coming out of California these days.

Anderson .Paak brought out Lil Nas X during his set at Boston's Calling this past weekend. According to Billboard, .Paak's keyboardist kicked things off with a rendition of Ginuwine's classic hit, "Pony" before transitioning into Lil Nas X's hit record. Lil Nas X made a grand entrance in his all white cowboy fit. It was previously announced that he would be a special guest at the festival but it was a surprise for the audience to see the young star join Anderson .Paak on stage.

Anderson isn't the only artist to bring him out on stage to perform the hit record. A few weeks ago at Cardi B's Fashion Nova Launch party, she surprised the audience by bringing out Lil Nas X to perform the single.

Peep the footage below.