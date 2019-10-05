Anderson .Paak switched up his style for his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on Thursday evening. The soulful artist donned a pink suit and was missing his signature cap when he took to the late-night talk show stage to belt out his Ventura single, "Make It Better." Not only did .Paak make fans swoon with his smooth vocals, but he brought out Motown icon Smokey Robinson for the performance, as well, as Robinson lends his voice to the hit track.

"Had to let my forehead breathe on this one 🤯," .Paak teased in an Instagram post about his performance. "I can’t get over these kind of moments 😭 Sharing the stage with @smokeyrobinson on @jimmykimmellive was one for the good books and we look cleaner than the board of health on stage doc! 🧼 ( drip by @boss ) This ones for the lovers y’all!!" .Paak's friends made sure to show their support in his comments including ScHoolboy Q and Bruno Mars. Even rapper Jim Jones stopped through and wrote, "U a fly dude."

Ventura was executive produced by Dr. Dre and hosted features like Sonyae Elise, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, Brandy, Andre 3000, and a posthumous collaboration with the late-great Long Beach icon, Nate Dogg. Check out .Paak and Robinson share the stage for "Make It Better" below.