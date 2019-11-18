mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anderson .Paak & Mark Ronson Link Up On "Then There Were Two"

Aron A.
November 18, 2019 13:24
Then There Were Two
Anderson .Paak Feat. Mark Ronson

Anderson .Paak and Mark Ronson deliver a brand new heater for your Monday morning.


With the film Spies In Disguise on the way, including a star-studded cast, Mark Ronson is giving everyone a little taste of what to expect from the accompanying EP. The producer unleashed his new single, "Then There Were Two" earlier today featuring Anderson .Paak. The singer also holds down the drums on the track while brings an outstanding soulful vocal performance. The song also includes guitar from Tom Brenneck who's s known for his work with The Dap-Kings and The Budos Band.

Mark Ronson's Spies In Disguise EP also includes contributions from De La Soul, Dodgr, DJ Shadow, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, as well as Lil Jon. The project is set to release of December 13th while the film itself drops on Christmas Day. 

Quotable Lyrics
Right now we have to start somewhere
How far to go, I don't care
Just when I thought you'd leave it blue
You come around outta nowhere

Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak Mark Ronson new song tom brenneck
