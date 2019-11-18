Anderson .Paak & Mark Ronson Link Up On "Then There Were Two"

With the film Spies In Disguise on the way, including a star-studded cast, Mark Ronson is giving everyone a little taste of what to expect from the accompanying EP. The producer unleashed his new single, "Then There Were Two" earlier today featuring Anderson .Paak. The singer also holds down the drums on the track while brings an outstanding soulful vocal performance. The song also includes guitar from Tom Brenneck who's s known for his work with The Dap-Kings and The Budos Band.

Mark Ronson's Spies In Disguise EP also includes contributions from De La Soul, Dodgr, DJ Shadow, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, as well as Lil Jon. The project is set to release of December 13th while the film itself drops on Christmas Day.

