It feels like the game isn't quite ready for whatever Silk Sonic has been cooking up. At least, the Billboard charts certainly aren't. Though Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have kept a relatively low profile ever since the release of "Leave The Door Open," they haven't really needed to move forward with another single.

After all, their only drop as a duo has remained a mainstay on the Hot 100, sitting pretty in the twelfth position at the time of this writing. Though they probably could have ridden the single for the duration of the year, there is an album on the way, though little detail has been released on that front.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Today, Anderson .Paak confirmed that he and his multitalented counterpart will be releasing something this Friday, though it's not entirely clear as to what's on the docket. "You've been invited to Silk Sonic's Summertime Jam this Friday," reads an intriguing flyer. To make things more intriguing, .Paak offered up a few roller-skate emojis for good measure.

Now, the natural guess would be that Silk Sonic is readying a single called "Summertime Jam," and a roller-disco video would certainly be on-brand for the nostalgic duo. Either way, we won't have to wait much longer to see what's in store. Check back this coming Friday for a new release from Silk Sonic, and stay tuned for more news on their anticipated new album. When that does drop, expect it to be a radio mainstay for years to come.