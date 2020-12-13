mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anders Unveils New Single "Don't Play"

Aron A.
December 13, 2020 12:31
Anders is in his bag on this one.


Anders has been steadily delivering some of the best R&B coming out of Toronto in the past few years but he hasn't limited himself to the lustful sounds. He's delivered some serious bangers, as well. And while he has had fans at the edge of their seats in anticipation of a new project, he's kept fans satisfied with a few promising singles. 

This week, he returned with his latest offering, "Don't Play." The rapper's latest single is a melodic banger that digs deep into the chilling Toronto sound as he tackles the production with a glossy flow.

Anders has unleashed a few singles over the past year so perhaps, we can expect him to drop off a brand new project in the coming year. Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Double up, that's what I do
Turn my back on my gang
That's some shit I won't do

