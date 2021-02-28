mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

anders Pulls Up In Fashion On "Late To The Party"

Aron A.
February 28, 2021 09:23
Late To The Party
Anders

The Toronto singer arrives with a brand new banger.


Toronto singer/songwriting anders' buzz has been steadily growing since first gaining recognition five years ago with the release of "Choosy." His catalog expanded since then with a collaboration alongside Rich The Kid, and several solid bodies of work including January's Chaos, his first official project in nearly three years.

Apparently, Chaos was just a taste of what he has to come for the remainder of 2021. The singer delivered a sultry new banger on Friday titled, "Late To The Party," produced by Francis Got Hear and Emerson Brooks. Anders latest record reflects his growing status, from his regional buzz in Toronto to garnering national and international fame, as well as the perks that come with it. A lustful banger that finds anders basking in his vices, even if it means he'll be late to the function.

Quotable Lyrics
Two hoes in the back
They wanna give me face
Now I only care if I'm getting paid
I touch down, ignite it, then walk away

Anders
