anders Is On One With "Pray For The Day"

anders is back. The Toronto artist just dropped off a new six-song EP, Chaos, as a follow up to 2018's Twos-- so it's safe to say, fans were ready for a new dose of music from the versatile artist. It's worth noting, the 24-year old artist on the rise has only released three projects total in the span of his career, and all of them were considered EPs, starting in 2017 with the release of 669. Thus a debut album is something we can all look forward to, and if Chaos is any indication, it's going to have a few subtle bangers on it.

Chaos kicks off with the previously-released single, "Don't Play," a slow-moving record that ushers you into anders' chosen soundscape; one that finds melodies in every corner and crevice. However the EP's stand-out comes a moment later, with the second record, "Pray for the Day." On this record, anders picks up speed over production that tumbles and rolls with bubbling keys and stuttering hi-hats. anders' pushes his vocals to new heights too, showing off a bit off that falsetto.

If this intrigues you, you can check out the rest of the project here.

Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Times I wonder if this shit is real life, woah

Bank account look real nice

Independent, don't know what a deal like, no

No relaxin' today

On the road, I've been taxin' away

When I feel alone, I take shots for the pain

Used to never know if it all go to waste