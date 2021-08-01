anders Gets "Honest" On Electrifying New EP

anders isn't your typical R&B artist, and that's a good thing. He shunned social media and the press for much of the beginning of his ascension into the Canadian music scene. He isn't propelled by a ton of social media presence or press, even now that he's gotten too big to hide anymore. He just sticks to the music. That can be felt when listening to anders' new EP Honest.

The Asian-Canadian singer touches on love, fidelity, and relationships in a way that sounds like the pandemic may have influenced his emotions. The production on Honest is truly amazing. The mixing is crisp and the levels sound perfect. The entire project feels like it was very well cared for from inception to completion. Running for nine tracks, Honest features guest appearances from SLMN and Kvn Rose on "Curious." Check out Honest and let us know what you think about it below.