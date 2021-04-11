Anders & FRVRFRIDAY Form A Canadian Tag Team On "What I Like"

Over the past year or so, the Canadian r&b space has been blossoming into something special as numerous new artists have entered the fray and are delivering top-tier tracks. Anders from Toronto is one of those artists and over the last few months, Edmonton's own FRVRFRIDAY has also been bringing the hits. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that they decided to link up for a brand new song, called "What I Like."

This track certainly brings the vibes as we have a hypnotic beat all while Anders delivers a smooth first verse and chorus. His voice truly shines here and FRVRFRIDAY is just as solid as he comes through with a more high-pitched effort. Both artists are unique but it makes for some fun chemistry and if you're a Canadian, you can't help but be proud of these two.

Quotable Lyrics:

I came up with keys, off of cheese, off of three

I have a good week, she get C's, I get G's

Said I wouldn't tweak, I got shrooms in the tea

I've been drinking too much lean, that shit got me losing sleep, uh