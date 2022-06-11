David Koechner keeps drinking and driving. The actor has had some iconic comedy roles, playing Champ Kind in Anchorman and Todd Packer in The Office, but no one was laughing after he got his second DUI in six months on June 4.

Koechner has been on tour doing some stand-up shows along with The Office trivia nights. After his show at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio, the actor was stopped by police when a State Trooper noticed him swerving in his car.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

After the officer pulled Koechner over, they could smell alcohol on his breath, according to law enforcement sources. It was just before 2 AM. He received a ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in a few weeks.

Koechner's been here before. The actor was busted for drinking and driving back on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. He was charged with a DUI and a hit and run, and according to officers, the actor/comedian stopped only after he popped two tires. He subsequently blew a .13 BAC at the scene and a .12 back at the station. It seemed Koechner's estranged wife wasn't happy after hearing of the charges. She filed legal documents requesting his time with the couple's five children be suspended. She also asked for "safeguards [to] be put in place to ensure [Koechner's] sobriety."

It remains to be seen how the most recent DUI will affect Koechner's "Blue Skies & Dirty Lies" tour, which is scheduled next to hit Norfolk, Nebraska June 16 at the Johnny Carson Theatre.

