According to Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games‘ CEO Serkan Toto, fans can expect the Nintendo Switch Pro to arrive this year with a $399 price point.

For an interview with Game Industry, Toto said, “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a ‘Switch Pro’ in 2020, My guess is at $399. More specifically, I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course beefed-up components.”

As for a narrowed-down release, Toto expects it to arrive around the time of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in order for Nintendo to compete with Microsoft and Sony: “I also think the device will launch after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game."

“At the time of writing, Nintendo still hasn’t announced what comes after Mario Kart Tour for smart devices,” added Toto. “The follow-up must be a big name, so I expect another hit franchise from the company to land on mobile in 2020, i.e. a Zelda app or Smash Bros. (don’t laugh) co-developed with a new partner. Next year should also see the release of the first Nintendo apps in mainland China.”

2020 is bound to be an intense year for gaming.