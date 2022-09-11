Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic, Blonde, says that the ghost of the late icon was present on set for the filming of the upcoming movie. Her comments were echoed by director Andrew Dominik at the Venice Film Festival.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” de Armas told reporters at the event.

“Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it," she added. “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us."



Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

Dominik went on to describe the set as taking "on elements of being like a seance.”

Filming for Blonde began on Aug. 4, the anniversary of Monroe’s 1962 death. She had suffered an overdose at the age of 36.

Additionally, filming took place on location in the same apartment where Monroe had lived. Even her character's death scene was shot in the same room where she actually passed away.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful,” de Armas said of her time preparing for the role.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, and Bobby Cannavale. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

