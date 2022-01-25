An Atlanta-based hookah lounge has become a death trap for patrons. The Monaco Hookah Lounge is where Chicago rapper, King Von was shot and killed back in November 2020. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, since King Von’s murder, at least eight people have been shot near the lounge with two being fatal.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m EST. Officers were called to the area near the Chic Restaurant and Lounge where a bystander told police someone was shooting outside of the club. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Last June, two men were injured in a shooting at the Chic Restaurant and Lounge. One of the victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Less than a month after Von’s death, another shooting took place outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Though no injuries were reported, a slew of shell casings was discovered in the parking lot.

King Von was shot on November 6, 2020, during a fight with Quando Rondo and his team. 34-year-old Mark Blakely was also killed during the incident. Timothy Leeks was also shot and was arrested the next day for Von’s murder. Atlanta police closed the case once Leeks was arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigated the shooting after two off-duty and one on-duty Atlanta police officers attempted to intervene during the incident. The two off-duty officers were working as security for Monaco at the time of the shootout.

After his arrest for the murder, Leek posted bail but was later arrested in Georgia for 13 traffic violations, including reckless driving and fleeing police.

