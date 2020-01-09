R. Kelly spent his 53rd birthday behind bars for thirteen felony counts including enticement of a minor, obstruction of justice, aggravated sexual assault, and more. The artist born Robert Kelly was denied bail by a judge after concerns of the artist becoming a flight risk. Despite the R&B singer being locked up behind bars, that hasn't stopped the Pied Piper from making headlines on almost a daily basis.

In the past week alone a second installment of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly debuted and a video of his two considerably young girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage fighting in his condo has surfaced on the internet. Now, with Kelz's two lovers at odds and threatening to take legal recourse against each other, another bizarre event has occurred adding more fuel to the strange chain of events that have surrounded R. Kelly over the past couple of years.

With January 8th being R. Kelly's birthday, a small plane displaying a sign that read, "Happy Birthday R. Kelly, God 'hearts' You," hovered over the city of Chicago yesterday afternoon. There is no source as to who exactly funded the birthday shoutout for the troubled singer/songwriter but the message was clear for the city to see as the plane circled the city for a short period of time.

Check out the video footage of the plane celebrating R. Kelly's birthday obtained by Bar Stool Sports Chicago below.