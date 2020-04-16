Amy Schumer changed her son’s name for a very good reason.

Last May, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer had their first son together, Gene Attell Fischer. His middle name was a tribute to the couple’s good friend, comedian Dave Attell. On a recent episode of her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Amy revealed she and her husband changed their son’s name after realizing it sounded so much like the word “genital.” Their son’s new name is now Gene David Fischer.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer,” she said. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’ Gene Attell sounds like genital." It wasn’t until Amy’s guest on the show, Claudia O’Doherty, said her mom pointed it out to her. "My mum was like, 'Amy's called her son genital,'" stated Claudia.

Amy stated that both her and her husband decided to change Gene’s middle name to David because it still honors Attell and it is her father’s middle name.

The couple has openly shared they are trying to give Gene a younger brother or sister via IVF treatments.

