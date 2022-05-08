Amy Schumer revealed another joke that she wasn't allowed to perform at the 2022 Oscars ceremony during a stand-up set for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival on Friday. For the bit, she utilizes the titles of several Oscar-nominated films to describe sex with her husband.

“I don’t know why they said no,” Schumer began.

“So my husband was going down on me… or as he calls it, ‘Squid Game,'” she said. “So… he’s in my ‘Nightmare Alley,’ my ‘House of Gucci,’ and I say ‘C’mon C’mon,’ you know? He goes ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ He ‘Belfast.’ I say, Get off my ‘Dune!’ And that’s how our son was born.”



“What do you think?” she asked the cheering audience. “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

It wasn't the only joke that Schumer allegedly wasn't allowed to perform during the award ceremony. Back in April, she shared a joke about Alec Baldwin that was pulled as well.

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

It's been an eventful couple of weeks at Netflix's comedy festival. Earlier in the festival, Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with Kanye West over the last year, and Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing on stage.

